Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) & Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Head to Head Review

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and Value Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 2 5 5 0 2.25 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $43.81, suggesting a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Value Line.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $4.06 billion 4.90 $451.00 million $1.08 41.53 Value Line $37.49 million 10.78 $19.02 million $1.94 22.12

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Value Line”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Value Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 51.29% 92.37% 65.35% Value Line 50.73% 21.65% 14.27%

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Value Line pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Value Line on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc. produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, The Value Line Special Situations Service, The Value Line M&A Service, The Value Line Climate Change Investing Service, and The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com; The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer and The New Value Line ETFs Service. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising fundamental DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and ETFs. Further, it operates as publishing unit for the investment related periodical publications and copyrights; places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and distributes print publications. It serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co., Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.