Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 17,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

