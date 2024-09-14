Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.34

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.34 and traded as high as C$13.87. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 9,517 shares changing hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$129.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.34.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$110.09 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.42%.

In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$39,330.00. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

