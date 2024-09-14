BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Trading Up 10%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

