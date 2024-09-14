Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,626,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.