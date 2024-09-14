Bokf Na Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

