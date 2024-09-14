Bokf Na Acquires 1,328 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,767. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LHX opened at $229.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

