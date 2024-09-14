BMO Capital Markets Trims Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Target Price to $38.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.54.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $427,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

