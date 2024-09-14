BMO Capital Markets Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$30.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.17.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$25.80 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$26.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.99.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.2219355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

