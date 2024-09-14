bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $4.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on bluebird bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio Trading Up 5.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 48.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 178,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 189.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.61 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.