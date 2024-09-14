bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $4.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.74.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.61 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
