Blast (BLAST) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $186.78 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Blast token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $186.78 million and approximately $33.80 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00260016 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,024,262,083 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,002,173,304.667683 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00927113 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $36,993,204.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

