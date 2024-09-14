Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 66.4% in August

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the August 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera makes up 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 9.91% of Biofrontera as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ BFRI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 253,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biofrontera last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 837.97% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Stories

