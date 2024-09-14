Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,915 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,867 shares of company stock worth $34,218,581. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

