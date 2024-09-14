Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 380 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,588,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,648,000 after buying an additional 177,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

