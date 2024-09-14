Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0542 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $362.05 million and $1.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.08 or 0.04030375 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00041494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,114,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,414,959 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

