BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $211.15

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $211.15, but opened at $199.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $199.07, with a volume of 174,022 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.42.

BeiGene Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.61.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,210 shares of company stock worth $2,269,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BeiGene by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

