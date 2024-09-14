Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.45

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $13.79. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 3,720 shares.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 57,856 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

