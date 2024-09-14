BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $146,068.91 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $146,068.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.0 %

BANF opened at $104.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $110.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $4,274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 499.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

