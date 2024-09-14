BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $146,068.91 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $146,068.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BancFirst Trading Up 1.0 %
BANF opened at $104.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $110.79.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.
BancFirst Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $4,274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 499.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BancFirst
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BancFirst
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Trading Halts Explained
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.