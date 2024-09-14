B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading 8.6% Higher

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 720,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,245,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

B2Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3483456 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

