B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Stock Price Down 9.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) fell 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.96. 26,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 26,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

