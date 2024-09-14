Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $10.15 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $25.00 or 0.00041364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.15 billion and approximately $260.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,807,791 coins and its circulating supply is 405,804,691 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

