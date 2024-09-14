AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:AZO opened at $3,116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,085.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,009.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- What is a support level?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.