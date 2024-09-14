AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,085.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,009.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.