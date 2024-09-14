Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $136.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

