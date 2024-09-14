Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $378.03

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.03 ($4.94) and traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.64). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.72), with a volume of 136,170 shares traded.

ATYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.28) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.65) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £508.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,805.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Neil Gregson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,427.10). Insiders own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

