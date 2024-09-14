Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Increased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 40.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Assurant Trading Up 0.5 %

Assurant stock opened at $192.24 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

