Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

