Argent BioPharma (LON:MXC) Shares Up 4.8%

Argent BioPharma Limited (LON:MXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.35. The company has a market capitalization of £9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.03.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited provides phytomedicines worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

