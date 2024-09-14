Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

APTO stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

