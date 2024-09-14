Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $273.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.62.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

