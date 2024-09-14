Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3,565.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,973 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of AON worth $89,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $210,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $347.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $352.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

