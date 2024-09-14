Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 78.5% in August

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the August 15th total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.44% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $1.07 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.