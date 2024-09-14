Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 210,339 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 675,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 28,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

