Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,508.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $7.47.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
