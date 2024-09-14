Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,508.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

