AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $67.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

