American Tower Co. (AMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on October 25th

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $238.50 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.29.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

