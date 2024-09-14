American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.81 million, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.