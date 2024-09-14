American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Sells 357 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $366.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

