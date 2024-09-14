American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $259.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

