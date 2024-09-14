American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $88.43 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $959.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.