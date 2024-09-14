Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 163.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

