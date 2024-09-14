ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

