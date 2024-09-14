Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

