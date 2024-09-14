Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,008,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 4,785,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

