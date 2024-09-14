Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Air China has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.92 and a beta of 0.31.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

