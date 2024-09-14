Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Air China has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.92 and a beta of 0.31.
About Air China
