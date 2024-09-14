Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.38.

NYSE AEM opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

