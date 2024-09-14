Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADNWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.