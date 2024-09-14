Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $572.98 and last traded at $574.23. Approximately 723,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,144,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $580.38.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,424,799,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

