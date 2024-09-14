Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $550.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $560.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $608.83.

Adobe Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,655,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

