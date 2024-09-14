Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.83.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

