Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 53.6% in August

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,804,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 239.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

